Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Motorcyclist dies after collision

SANTA MARIA — A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene of a collision with a sedan Monday afternoon around the intersection of Bell Street and Cat Canyon Road.

The sedan, a 2005 Honda Civic, was traveling southbound on Bell Street and used a driveway to make a U-turn to start driving northbound.

While making a U-turn, the vehicle obstructed the motorcyclist’s path. The motorcyclist braked heavily and veered slightly leftward before losing control.

The motorcyclist hit the driver side of the Civic while being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Civic was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. Law enforcement does not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and a toxicology report will be conducted on the motorcyclist.

The identity of the deceased is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— Annelise Hanshaw