Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Driver arrested for DUI, double hit-and-run

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara resident was arrested after failing sobriety tests and allegedly causing two collisions Sunday evening.

Police say the suspect rear-ended a vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed on State Street, causing minor injuries to the victim and a passenger.

A second hit-and-run occurred a few hours later near South Salinas and Ensenada streets.

The suspect fled on foot after the second collision, and officers made contact with him and conducted sobriety evaluations.

Police identified the suspect as Ardmore Taylor Jr., 52.

He is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a felony charge of a hit-and-run with injury, a misdemeanor hit-and-run, a misdemeanor DUI and a misdemeanor charge of possession of narcotics. Bail is set at $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

State Street fight leaves one hospitalized

SANTA BARBARA — A fight in the 700 block of State Street Sunday night led to the arrest of Juan Manuel Lopez, a 35-year-old transient.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a call of two subjects engaged in a fight.

An independent witness told officers that the victim was punched in the face several times before falling to the ground. The suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the face.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Mr. Lopez is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with a felony charge of battery likely to cause great bodily injury. Bail is $30,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

DUI driver crashes into boulder

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police officers responded to the scene of a crash Sunday night where a vehicle crashed into a boulder in the 500 block of Alameda Padre Serra.

The driver failed sobriety tests.

Officers arrested the driver, Alexis Dawn Zazueta, a 24-year-old Santa Barbara resident, for driving under the influence.

Law enforcement issued a DUI citation and released her to a family member.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Convenience stores targeted, vandalized

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police responded to three calls of vandalism at convenience stores Monday: one in the 300 block of West Montecito Street at 5:50 a.m., the 400 block of North Milpas Street at 4 p.m. and the 1900 block of State Street at 11:10 p.m.

Video surveillance and witness statements led police to believe the same suspect committed all three incidents.

During the first vandalism, the suspect threw a large rock through the window of a local store before fleeing on foot.

At 4 p.m., the man threw items at a store’s glass windows, made criminal threats, then fled.

During the last incident, he threw a large coffee dispenser containing hot coffee at the store clerk.

SBPD identified the suspect as Santa Barbara resident Brian Burrell, 36. He was arrested several blocks away from the last incident.

Mr. Burrell is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with three felony counts of vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Bail is set at $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Police arrest trespasser

SANTA BARBARA — A transient was arrested after allegedly breaking into a residence in the 200 block of Calle Esperanza on Monday at 2:15 a.m.

Homeowners called 911 upon hearing loud banging and the shattering glass of a patio door. One of the homeowners grabbed his firearm and noticed someone walking inside the home.

Officers evacuated the home and found the suspect inside, who SBPD has identified as Eivar Arroyo, 46.

Mr. Arroyo was saying nonsensical statements during the arrest, leading officers to believe he was suffering from mental illness.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor for aggravated trespass. Bail is $20,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw