County fire department extinguishes VAFB brush fire

A brush fire burned 18 acres just inside the Vandenberg Air Force Base perimeter Monday afternoon. The fire occurred off of State Route 135 near Graciosa Road.

The initial call reported two acres aflame, with the fire moving at a moderate pace. Responders requested one helicopter and two tankers to assist them.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished the fire.

— Annelise Hanshaw