Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

DUI suspected in Highway 101 rollover

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

A car rolled off the southbound lanes of Highway 101, near Dos Pueblos Ranch, crashing into a tree Thursday morning.

GOLETA — A 26-year-old Goleta resident was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after rolling off the southbound lanes of Highway 101, near Dos Pueblos Ranch, Thursday morning.

The car, a 2014 Toyota Corolla, crashed into a tree and rolled over on its right side just past 2 a.m.

The crash ejected the passenger out of the backseat, causing major injury. It is unknown whether the passenger was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulance.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested the driver, Adriana Chavez, on suspicion of a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury as well as on suspicion of a felony count of driving with a blood alcohol count above 0.8.%.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Lompoc man remains missing

LOMPOC — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public’s help to find a missing Lompoc man.

At approximately 3 p.m. May 28, the wife of 50-year-old John Mario Fuegos reported him missing with the Lompoc Police Department.

Mr. Fuegos reportedly left his residence in Lompoc around 11 p.m. May 24, riding a black 2003 Suzuki (unknown model) motorcycle with a California license plate 22P6615. He was wearing motorcyclist-style clothing.

Mr. Fuegos’ intended destination was in Arizona, but at around 3 a.m.May 25, he texted his family to say that he was in Filmore and would be heading back home. Mr. Fuegos sent his family another text at around 6 a.m. May 25, and he has not been heard from since.

On Tuesday, Mr. Fuegos’ wife contacted Sheriff’s Dispatch and requested that deputies check the highways for any sign of Mr. Fuegos or his motorcycle. Deputies drove along Highway 101 and State Route 1, while CHP Air Support searched the same area from the air, but Mr. Fuegos was not located.

On Wednesday, based on cell phone records, deputies searched the area of Toro Canyon Road, San Ysidro, State Route 192 and Highway 101 on the ground while CHP Air Support searched the same area from above. Neither Mr. Fuegos nor his motorcycle was located.

Mr. Fuegos’ cell phone records indicate he might have spent several hours at the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant on Citrus Drive in Ventura in the early morning hours of May 25, but detectives were unable to locate him on any of the video surveillance at that location.

Anyone who might have seen Mr. Fuegos or know his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip .

— Dave Mason