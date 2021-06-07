Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department arrested two drivers for driving under the influence Friday night at a DUI checkpoint.

Officers stopped cars at the 900 block of W Main Street from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. and screened 151 vehicles.

An additional eight drivers were caught driving unlicensed or with a suspended license.

The checkpoint was chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests near the location.

SMPD is planning another checkpoint to be held in the coming months.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Fire extinguished at Los Olivos Winery

LOS OLIVOS — A warehouse caught fire on the property of Demetria Estate Winery, just north of Los Olivos, Sunday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with five fire engines and a battalion chief, who aggressively knocked down the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw