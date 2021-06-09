Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Solvang vegetation fire threatens homes

SOLVANG — A vegetation fire in the 2700 block of Ballard Canyon Road charred 20 acres and threatened nearby residences as firefighters and an air support helicopter doused the flames Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters evacuated homes threatened by the fire, and homeowners took their horses to safety. One outbuilding was damaged.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department contained the fire within two hours of the department’s arrival, and firefighters remained on scene to mop up afterward.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Caltrans seeks input for Hwy 101 plan

Caltrans District Five is seeking community opinions during the development of the U.S. Highway 101 Business Plan. The survey is open until June 30 at surveymonkey.com/r/US101BP.

Caltrans and the Central Coast Coalition hope to encourage highway investments along the Central Coast corridor and publicize the economic advantages of Highway 101. The plan will provide data and strategies to improve the highway.

Coalition members include the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Council of San Benito County Governments, Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments and Caltrans District 5.

More information about the project is available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/us-101-business-plan.

— Annelise Hanshaw

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Police Department assisted an Amazon van that rolled over near the Santa Barbara Mission.

Rollover near SB Mission

SANTA BARBARA — An Amazon van rolled over at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block on Laguna Street. No injuries were reported.

The driver was making a left turn, southbound to E Los Olivos Street, when he struck a curb and a protruding tree stump. The impact caused the vehicle to roll onto its side.

Traffic was rerouted in the area of the Santa Barbara Mission for about an hour.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Gaviota rest area to close for renovation

The Gaviota rest areas alongside Highway 101 will close June 14 to begin a large wastewater system improvement project. Caltrans expects to reopen the improved rest areas in February of 2022.

The project includes wastewater treatment and electrical upgrades as well as the installation of a new water storage tank and pump house. A new crew building will be constructed on site.

Speciality Construction of San Luis Obispo is overseeing this $4.6 million renovation.

— Annelise Hanshaw