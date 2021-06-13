Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Lane closures scheduled for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Portions of Highway 101 will close one lane of traffic overnight the next two weeks as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass highway widening project in Carpinteria.

From today through June 26, one northbound lane will be closed between Bailard Avenue and Sheffield Drive on Sunday evenings between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m, and Mondays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, the off-ramp at Santa Monica road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the week of June 20.

Southbound, drivers can expect one lane to be closed from now through June 26 between Sheffield Drive to Casitas Pass Road. The lane closure will occur Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

In addition, the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will remain closed for the duration of the widening project, with an anticipated reopening in 2023. The southbound off-ramp of Sheffield Drive is expected to reopen at the end of this year.

For more information on the project, visit sbroads.com.

— Madison Hirneisen