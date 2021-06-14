Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Power shutoffs likely during high heat, high wind

Southern California Edison is considering a public safety power shutoff in south Santa Barbara County as soon as tonight. The shutoff, intended to prevent wildfires, may last multiple days.

A community resource center will be set up at the Independent Living Resource Center, at 423 W Victoria in Santa Barbara, and the Residence Inn, at 6350 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The center is open from noon to 10 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The center will provide customer resiliency kits and personal protective gear.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a red flag warning, indicating extreme fire conditions, for the Santa Barbara County mountains and south coast beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

The warning lasts through Tuesday night.

Hot temperatures, low humidity, unseasonably dry vegetation and sundowner winds create dangerous conditions for the county.

NWS forecasts sundowner winds with 40-50 mph gusts tonight and temperatures up to 100 degrees Tuesday.

Residents should avoid all activities that could spark a fire, advises NWS.

— Annelise Hanshaw