Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Scam targets local tapatia customers

A fake website posing as “La Tapatia #3” in Goleta is scamming customers, warns Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.

The webpage “lataptia3ca.club” is not affiliated with the local bakery but instead is linked to a website named OrderHero. The site allows online ordering and takes customer payment information, but the restaurant does not receive the orders or money.

The website is currently unavailable, so the scam could be offline.

The District Attorney advises to use caution when purchasing products online. She recommends verifying websites before ordering.

Anyone with information regarding fake websites such as OrderHero and online scams can contact Investigator Greg Hons with the District Attorney’s Office at (805) 568-2390.

Victims of fraud are encouraged to contact the law-enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the crime occurred.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Hiker rescued from Hot Springs Trail

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Protection District rescued a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion on the Hot Springs Trail Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Montecito Fire sent its UTV, an offroad vehicle equipped with a gurney, to reach the distressed hiker.

“Please be mindful of your limits and opt to exercise during the cooler hours of the day during this heatwave,” the Montecito Fire posted on Twitter.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue assisted on this mission.

— Annelise Hanshaw