Traffic, crime and fire blotter

SMPD to hold DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department will be stopping motorists from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 25 to check for sobriety.

The location of the DUI checkpoint is not disclosed.

Police choose the location by reviewing where previous DUI crashes and arrests occurred.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Michael McGehee said in a news release. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”

Officers will arrest those under the influence of drugs or alcohol, including prescription and over-the counter medications.

DUI charges result in an average fine of $13,500 and a suspended license, SMPD said.

— Annelise Hanshaw