Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested after threatening employee

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a fixed blade weapon and threatened an employee at the El Presidio State Park. Police later determined the weapon was a large pair of scissors.

The victim reported the incident with a detailed description of the suspect after the suspect fled the area.

A police sergeant saw a man walking in the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street and attempted to detain the suspect.

The suspect allegedly advanced toward the sergeant with the blade in hand. The sergeant used a police bicycle as a barrier.

Additional officers responded and helped de-escalate the conflict. The suspect then dropped the weapon and complied with the arrest, according to police.

The victim identified the suspect.

David Howard Guttentag, a 60-year-old transient, is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with charges of criminal threats (felony), brandishing a weapon (misdemeanor) and battery (misdemeanor). Bail is set at $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw