Vegetation fire extinguished

LOS ALAMOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department quickly extinguished a center divider fire Friday afternoon on Highway 101, just south of Los Alamos.

The department responded at 3:47 p.m. Friday and prevented the vegetation fire from jumping the freeway, holding it to one acre, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Dave Mason