Traffic, crime and fire blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to an SUV rollover Tuesday morning at Calle Real and El Sueno Road in the Santa Barbara area.

Women injured in rollover

SANTA BARBARA — Two women sustained major injuries Tuesday morning during an SUV rollover in a single-vehicle incident at Calle Real and El Sueno Road, off northbound Highway 101.

Extrication was required by the Jaws-of-Life for both passengers from the silver Honda. Both patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with two ambulances, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was on the scene.

Call time was 10:18 a.m.

— Katherine Zehnder

Half marathon to result in ramp closures

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place on Sunday and will result in the closure of Highway 101 off-ramps from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in two locations:

— Southbound Highway 101 at Castillo Street.

— Northbound Highway 101 at Bath Street.

The half marathon will occur entirely on city streets. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.

For more information, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Katherine Zehnder