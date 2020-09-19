Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Suspect sought in armed robbery

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a liquor store in Buellton.

BUELLTON — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a liquor store in Buellton.

The robbery was reported at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags. Deputies responded, established a perimeter and requested assistance from the Sheriff’s K-9 Units and county Air Support, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was last seen wearing a black brimmed baseball hat, a Columbia brand hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts. They fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival and was last seen on foot behind the business, Ms. Zick said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for a time during the search. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White

Paraglider airlifted to hospital

SANTA BARBARA — A male paraglider was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after suffering an injury from a fall Friday afternoon near Gibraltar Road above Mission Canyon, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area around 1:25 p.m. An Air Support helicopter, ground ambulance and an additional engine company from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department also responded. The victim was able to call 911 on his cellphone and was complaining of a back injury, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews made access to the patient via helicopter and hoisted him up before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White