Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SMPD arrests six in human trafficking operation

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau’s special victims unit arrested six men for solicitation of prostitution Friday during a human trafficking operation.

The department conducted the operation to locate solicitors of prostitution, assist victims and identify those who force victims into sex work.

The six male subjects were cited and released for a later court appearance.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office assisted the department.

Citizens can report human trafficking to the SMPD tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 and humantraffickinghotline.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw

House fire causes $80k in damages

COURTESY PHOTOS

A residence was on fire Saturday morning in the 2500 block of Murrell Road in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — A residence in the 2500 block of Murrell Road caught fire Saturday morning, sustaining an estimated $80,000 in damages. The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the house with three fire engines, one truck company and a battalion chief. The first engine called for additional firefighters upon its arrival, declaring it a “working fire.”

Firefighters barged into the house and aggressively extinguished the interior fire, controlling it within 10 minutes.

The truck company cut a hole above the fire to provide ventilation to the structure. The strategy allows smoke and heat to escape and helps suppress the fire.

Firefighters searched the house and did not find victims. The residents’ three pets were accounted for.

The fire investigator ruled the fire an accident.

In a news release, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department emphasized the importance of smoke detectors. It advises to keep detectors in every room and common space.

— Annelise Hanshaw