Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SBPD arrests transient

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Police recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the beach Thursday night.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a 40-year-old transient Thursday night after receiving calls of a shirtless man with a possible handgun concealed in his waistband around the area of State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Officers approached a man east of Stearns Wharf matching the description, who allegedly discarded a gun on the beach upon seeing the police.

Officers found the gun and identified it as a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. They could not verify the registered owner of the firearm through the Department of Justice database.

The suspect, David W. Powell, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm (felony), felon in possession of a firearm (felony) and felon in possession of ammunition (felony). Bail is $35,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vehicle fire spreads to 30 acres

LOMPOC — A vehicle fire led to a 30-acre vegetation blaze Monday afternoon on State Route 1 south of Jalama Road near San Julian Ranch.

California Highway Patrol closed the highway from around 3-6 p.m.

The fire initially had a slow rate of spread, and firefighters estimated it had the potential to claim 10 acres, but it escalated with potential for 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter and fixed-wing tankers assisted the mission from the sky while crews extinguished the flames at ground level, containing the fire.

— Annelise Hanshaw