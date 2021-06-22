Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SBPD arrests transient
SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a 40-year-old transient Thursday night after receiving calls of a shirtless man with a possible handgun concealed in his waistband around the area of State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.
Officers approached a man east of Stearns Wharf matching the description, who allegedly discarded a gun on the beach upon seeing the police.
Officers found the gun and identified it as a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. They could not verify the registered owner of the firearm through the Department of Justice database.
The suspect, David W. Powell, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm (felony), felon in possession of a firearm (felony) and felon in possession of ammunition (felony). Bail is $35,000.
— Annelise Hanshaw
Vehicle fire spreads to 30 acres
LOMPOC — A vehicle fire led to a 30-acre vegetation blaze Monday afternoon on State Route 1 south of Jalama Road near San Julian Ranch.
California Highway Patrol closed the highway from around 3-6 p.m.
The fire initially had a slow rate of spread, and firefighters estimated it had the potential to claim 10 acres, but it escalated with potential for 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter and fixed-wing tankers assisted the mission from the sky while crews extinguished the flames at ground level, containing the fire.
— Annelise Hanshaw