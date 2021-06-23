Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Patient in critical condition following ATV accident

GOLETA — One patient was transported to Cottage Hospital in critical condition after an ATV accident in the 700 block of Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

At about 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of an ATV accident with an engine and a truck company with USAR capabilities. The ATV had fallen vertically approximately 30 feet down into a creek bed.

There were two victims in the incident — one sustained minor injuries and the other had to be extracted from the creekbed using a high angle rope system.

The condition of the critical patient is unknown at this time, and the situation is under investigation, according to County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli.

— Grayce McCormick

One dead in motorcycle/vehicle crash

LOMPOC VALLEY — A male reported to be in his 20s died in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in the Lompoc Valley area Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a motorcyclist versus vehicle accident in the Lompoc Valley area of Purisima and Mission Gate Roads. County Fire responded with an engine company, an ambulance and an air ambulance.

One patient was reported on the ground with major injuries, and was later declared dead on scene. He was described as a male in his 20s.

Road closures were implemented on Highway 246 as a result of the incident.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli.

— Grayce McCormick

Motorcyclist dead after falling over the side of Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA — A single motorcycle rider in his 60s died after falling 100 feet over the side of Highway 154 at Paradise Road Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:42 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a motorcyclist down on Highway 154 eastbound in the area of Paradise Road. County Fire responded with two engine companies and an air ambulance, and received assistance from Los Padres National Forest firefighters who were in the area.

A single motorcyclist in his 60s was unable to navigate a turn, and ended up going over the south side of the highway, according to County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the occupant was still alive. But as he was being extricated by a low angle rope system, he died on the scene.

The cause is under investigation by law enforcement, and there were traffic restrictions in the area.

— Grayce McCormick