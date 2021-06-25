TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Multiple agencies clean up camps

Multiple agencies participated in a camp cleanup along the railroad tracks in Santa Barbara Wednesday.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City Environmental Services and Streets Division, Santa Barbara Police, Amtrak Police and Union Pacific Police conducted a camp cleanup along the railroad tracks in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The officials began at Castillo Street and moved east, walking the railroad tracks towards the most eastern portion of the city near Channel Drive. Those found trespassing on railroad private property were issued citations and asked to leave. All individuals complied by packing their belongings and leaving the area, according to a news release.

Fifteen citations were issued, ranging from trespassing violations to narcotic violations. Backhoes collected 5,500 pounds of remaining trash that was hauled away from the area, according to the news release. Cleanups are expected to continue in the coming months.

California ranks No. 1 for pedestrian-trespassing casualties, according to the news release. As of April, there have been 136 deaths and 117 injuries nationwide directly associated with people trespassing on a railroad right of way, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

To address this issue, the Santa Barbara Police Department is partnering with Amtrak Police for railroad enforcement, safety and education.

In addition to the cleanups, park closure is being enforced once again. The enforcement began Friday at Alameda Park.

Officers will offer services to those camping in the park prior to any law enforcement action, but those who refuse services can be issued a citation for illegal camping or remaining in the park after hours if they refuse to leave.

— Madison Hirneisen

Motorcyclist fatality reported

SANTA YNEZ — A motorist was killed in a collision at the 4800 block of Baseline Avenue Thursday.

This is the third motorcyclist fatality in Santa Barbara County this week.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle and motorcycle collision around 10:48 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a male rider in his 60s, was treated for injuries at the scene of the incident. The first fire engine company to arrive on the scene reported that the rider was in cardiac arrest upon arrival and died after multiple attempts to revive him.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by law enforcement.

— Madison Hirneisen

Sheriff’s Office serves warrant

SANTA MARIA — The Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents in the 300 block of East Enos in Santa Maria on Thursday while attempting to serve a warrant.

Deputies attempted to serve the warrant at 7 a.m. and found the suspect was barricaded alone in an apartment. The officers believed the suspect was armed. Affected residents were evacuated from the area.

The suspect was taken into custody late Thursday morning, but deputies remained on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about this incident today.

— Madison Hirneisen