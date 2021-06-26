Traffic, Crime and Fire blotter

More details on Santa Maria arrest

COURTESY PHOTO

Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found these items in the residence of Miguel Alcazar, a suspect whom police took into custody on Thursday in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released more information Friday about a suspect taken into custody in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 42-year-old Miguel Alcazar at his residence in the 300 block of East Enos Drive in Santa Maria at around 7 a.m. Thursday. Detectives were able to make entry into the residence, but Mr. Alcazar allegedly would not surrender.

The deputies alleged that a semi-automatic rifle was visible in the room Mr. Alcazar was last known to be in, which led officers to set a perimeter around the apartment and vacate the surrounding and affected residences.

Santa Maria police and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team assisted in the effort to take Mr. Alcazar into custody.

While police were attempting to take the suspect into custody, Mr. Alcazar allegedly gained access to another apartment through an attic crawl space. Members of the SET located him there and took him into custody around 11:19 a.m. Thursday.

After searching the suspect’s residence, police allegedly found two unserialized semi-automatic rifles, a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Alcazar was transported to the Santa Barbara County jail where he was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm (felony), obstructing a peace officer (misdemeanor), burglary (felony), prohibited person in possession of ammunition (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sale (felony), possession of a baton (felony) and a warrant for a violation of Post Release Supervision. He is being held without bail.

Deputies had attempted to contact Mr. Alcazar two weeks earlier at a traffic stop, but he allegedly fled the scene and caused a traffic pursuit. Police ended the pursuit in the interest of public safety after Mr. Alcazar allegedly ran multiple red lights and drove through opposing traffic.

— Madison Hirneisen