Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fatal rollover in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS — A driver was declared dead on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it rolled into a vineyard just north of Alisos Canyon. The sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent two engines, a battalion chief, a CalStar helicopter and an American Medical Response ambulance.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was deceased upon their arrival.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

— Annelise Hanshaw

SMPD investigates shooting, seeks prior suspect

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department assisted a shooting victim Saturday at around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Mill Streets. A homicide occurred in the same area May 16.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a helicopter ambulance, where he was labeled in stable condition.

Police have not identified a motive, and the shooting is under investigation by the SMPD Detective Bureau.

Although there is no indication that the two incidents are related, SMPD is alerting the public of its search for the suspect in the May 16 homicide.

Police have identified the suspect as Alfredo Alaniz Jr., a 21-year-old Santa Maria resident.

Witnesses have described him as a 5’10” Hispanic male weighing around 210 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

He has a tattoo of the letter “S” on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head.

SMPD seeks information related to both investigations. Citizens can call SMPD at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277 or call its tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. COPS (2677).

— Annelise Hanshaw

Three passengers trapped in Cuyama rollover

COURTESY PHOTOS

A vehicle rolled off the 7300 block of State Route 166 in the Cuyama Valley Sunday morning.

Three passengers were trapped in the crash as firefighters worked to extricate them from the vehicle.

CUYAMA — A single-vehicle rollover in the 7300 block of State Route 166 in the Cuyama Valley trapped three passengers at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department performed heavy extrication to get the passengers out. Two occupants were critically injured and one sustained minor injuries.

A CalStar air ambulance was utilized to transport the passengers to the hospital.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

— Annelise Hanshaw