Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Construction begins on North Blosser Road

SANTA MARIA — Drivers will face temporary and short delays on North Blosser Road and its intersecting streets until September, warns the City of Santa Maria. Construction began this week on North Blosser Road from Taylor Street to Atlantic Place.

The city is constructing a center median, cutting the roadway from two lanes to one on both sides. Crews are also adding clear, separate bike lanes.

The corner curb ramps are being upgraded in order to adhere to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

A high-visibility crosswalk will assist pedestrians on the levee trail crossing Atlantic Place.

G. Sosa Construction of Santa Maria is executing the $786,000 project, funded by a Cycle 7 Highway Safety Improvement Program grant and local surface transportation program funds.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vegetation Fire by Hwy 101 quickly contained

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department quickly contained a small vegetation fire along the southbound lanes of Highway 101, in the 500 block of West Micheltorena Street.

The fire was contained to a 50×100’ area on the hillside between the overpass and the railroad tracks. Firefighters quickly stopped any forward progress, keeping the flames away from nearby residences.

City Fire and Santa Barbara Police patrolled nearby neighborhoods after receiving reports of two teenagers running away from the fire, along the railroad tracks.

They were unable to locate the suspects.

— Annelise Hanshaw