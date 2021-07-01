Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Preliminary hearing rescheduled in Kristin Smart case

The Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County delayed the preliminary hearing in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores at the request of Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger.

Mr. Sanger said he had yet to receive all the evidence from the prosecution and requested to move the preliminary hearing.

Ruben Flores was not present but granted his attorney Harold Mesick permission to delay the hearing.

The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, but a pre-preliminary hearing instead will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to set the new date.

A preliminary hearing is a review of the evidence, putting the burden on the prosecution to validate the case. If a judge determines there is enough evidence to potentially convict, the case moves to trial.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle previously estimated 12 days for a preliminary hearing.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Felony complaint filed after tree removal

Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly removing four trees owned by the city of Santa Barbara.

The city originally charged the men with four misdemeanors, but Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley is prosecuting both those charges as well as two felony charges.

James Allen Carr, 76, of Elk Grove and Enriquez Calles Vasquez, 51, of North Highlands are charged with conspiracy to commit vandalism and vandalism causing damage over $10,000, both felony charges.

The previous misdemeanor violations include three counts of unlawful tree removal from a parkway and one charge of unlawful tree removal from a setback.

In December, Mr. Carr and Mr. Vasquez allegedly removed three Eugena trees owned by the city of Santa Barbara in the city-owned parkway. The parkway landscaping sits in front of a house owned by Mr. Carr on Paterna Road.

The complaint also alleges they removed a fourth Eugena tree on Mr. Carr’s property.

The city estimates the cost of replacing its three trees, which were approximately 50 years old, at more than $100,000.

The arraignment is scheduled for July 12 in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Shooting victim dies from injuries

SANTA MARIA — The victim of a shooting Saturday died Sunday afternoon while his wounds were being treated by hospital staff.

Santa Maria Police Department identified the victim as Ruben Zarate Luis, 26, from Santa Maria.

He was shot in the area of Lincoln and Mill Street Saturday at around 11:35 p.m.

There was a homicide in the same vicinity May 16. Though the two incidents may not be linked, SMPD has identified Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, as the suspect of the previous investigation.

SMPD urges anyone with information to contact the department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call its tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).

— Annelise Hanshaw

Sheriff’s Office to hold DUI checkpoint Friday

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is holding a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

The location is chosen by law enforcement by looking at the areas of previous DUI crashes and arrests.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said in a news release. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

— Annelise Hanshaw

Decedents’ names released

The Coroner’s Bureau released the names of two decedents Wednesday. Both men died during rollover incidents and were declared deceased at the scene.

Jose Mario Velez, 47, of Lompoc died in a rollover Tuesday at State Route 1 and State Route 135.

Moises Diaz Cervantes, 28, of Los Alamos died early Sunday in a rollover on Highway 101 at Alisos Canyon Road.

— Annelise Hanshaw