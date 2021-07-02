Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

LPNF extends firearms order

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST — Discharging a firearm in Los Padres National Forest will remain illegal through Jan. 1.

Forest Supervisor Kevin Elliot extended the prohibition Wednesday.

The law has few exceptions. The discharge of firearms is permitted at Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club.

Federal, state and local officers are allowed to fire their weapons as well as members of “an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.”

People may fire their guns at legal game birds only during the open-hunting season and with a valid California hunting license.

The law is intended to prevent wildfires sparked by “firearms or discharged projectiles” in continuing high fire danger conditions, according to the Los Padres National Forest Twitter account.

— Annelise Hanshaw