Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Prowling suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Saturday and is accused of attempting to steal items from several residential properties in the 300 block of West Arrellaga Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area on a report of a prowling suspect who was seen attempting to steal items in the area. Two victims followed the suspect, who fled to the creekbed near the Highway 101 offramp at Arrellaga Street, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“Officers arrived on scene and one of the victims pointed out the suspect, who was hiding in a large elaborate transient encampment just off the freeway near the concrete creek culvert. Officers scaled down the to the top of the culvert and detained the suspect,” Mr. Wagner said.

Vincent Caligiuri, 28, was identified as the suspect and arrested. Police said he had an outstanding warrant for fleeing from officers last week. He is also accused of providing a fake name, using the name of a friend, to avoid prosecution, Mr. Wagner said.

He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for the outstanding warrant, as well as on suspicion of false impersonation, providing a false name, prowling, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the 101 southbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek.

All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White