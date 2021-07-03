Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vehicle crash leaves three injured

COURTESY PHOTO

A head-on collision near Santa Maria left three people injured.

SANTA MARIA — Three people were injured in a head-on collision Thursday morning at Tempesque Road on State Route 166 near Santa Maria.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the site of the crash around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered three injured passengers, two of whom suffered critical injuries.

Heavy extrication was required to remove the passengers from the vehicles, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. One individual was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via helicopter, and two were transferred to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen