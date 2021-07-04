Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Crash leaves motorcyclist with significant injuries

SANTA YNEZ — A collision occurred between a motorcycle and vehicle on Highway 154 Friday evening. A motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. Friday near the entrance to Lake Cachuma on Highway 154. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and two engines from the Santa Ynez Valley responded to the incident.

The motorcyclist was transferred via Cal Star to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after sustaining “significant injuries,” according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the county fire department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen

One hospitalized after head-on collision

COURTESY PHOTO

Three people were injured in a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 146 Saturday evening.

BUELLTON — Three motorists were injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 146 between Buellton and Lompoc on Saturday evening.

At around 4 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on the highway near Campbell Road, leaving three people injured. Two people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, and one sustained major lower extremity injuries and required extrication, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the county fire department.

The severely injured individual was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital via helicopter for treatment. The patient is about 70 years old.

The collision is under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen