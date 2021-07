Kitchen fire extinguished in Solvang home

SOLVANG — A kitchen fire extended to the structure of a residence in the 1500 block of Kronborg. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the call at nearly 5 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants had exited the house prior to the fire engines’ arrival.

Firefighters immediately launched an aggressive attack and knocked down the fire within 10-15 minutes.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw