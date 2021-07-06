Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Child incurs head trauma after bicycle incident

MISSION HILLS — A 12-year-old child suffered “significant head trauma,” according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, after falling off his bike without wearing a helmet.

Paramedics treated the child before transporting him to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. He was then picked up by a CalStar helicopter and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The child’s parents were alerted to the incident and drove to meet their son at the hospital.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vegetation fire burns three acres

LOS ALAMOS — Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a three-acre vegetation fire Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 101 and Palmer Road.

The responding engines quickly stopped the fire’s forward progress and canceled the call for aircraft and dozer assistance.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Subject threatens officers with glass bottle

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a subject brandishing a large glass bottle Monday morning. The subject had smashed the bottle against a tree, threatening officers and bystanders with the sharp edges of the bottle.

SBPD received a report of a subject asking passersby for a gun at around 7:30 a.m at the intersection of State Street and Cabrillo Blvd.

The subject, who had been reported missing and appeared to be suffering from paranoia, had an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Officers found the subject on Cabrillo Blvd. near Calle Cesar Chavez and attempted to communicate with him. The subject then reached into a garbage can, removed a large glass bottle, and broke it against a tree.

The subject held the neck of the bottle and threatened officers with the points on the other end. The subject ignored commands to drop the weapon and fled east on Cabrillo Boulevard.

He approached pedestrians on the bike path, brandishing the broken bottle. He then attempted to grab another glass bottle.

The subject approached an occupied parked vehicle and struck the window of the vehicle with the glass shards. The victim told officers that he or she “feared the subject would kill me.”

Officers attempted to detain the subject, but he fled again before quickly turning toward officers with weapon in hand.

An office shot one less-lethal bean-bag projectile and struck the suspect as he moved toward a populated area. Officers were fearful the suspect could harm a member of the public if allowed to flee.

The suspect surrendered immediately, and officers treated his wound and called paramedics. The suspect was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The case is under investigation. SBPD requests other victims and witnesses call detectives at (805) 897-2347.

— Annelise Hanshaw