Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Caltrans closes State Route 23 off-ramps

SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK — The California Department of Transportation is closing the State Route 23 off-ramps at State Route 118 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The off-ramp is near Simi Valley and Moorpark.

Caltrans is improving drainage on the ramp, as part of the SR-23 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

Real-time traffic information is available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Lompoc police issue eight firework citations

LOMPOC — Lompoc police wrote eight fireworks citations from Friday through Monday. The citations penalize illegal firework activity or igniting permitted fireworks outside of designated times.

Police received 177 fireworks-related calls and mobile reports.

The Lompoc police and fire departments did not receive reports of fireworks-related injuries.

— Annelise Hanshaw