Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Lucia Fire burned about 35 acres Friday in Lompoc.

Fire burns 35 acres

LOMPOC — A vegetation fire burned about 35 acres near Vandenberg Village in the Lompoc area Friday, leading to evacuations west of State Route 1 and south of Constellation Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the Santa Lucia Fire in the early afternoon. Fire engines and aircraft were called in to stunt the blaze, which burned uncontained for about an hour.

The fire’s forward progress stopped around 3:30 p.m. Friday, and firefighters had the fire about 50% contained around 4:10 p.m.

A firefighter hoses down a smoky portion of land charred by the Santa Lucia Fire, which began burning near Vandenberg Village Friday afternoon.

While the fire was spreading, the American Red Cross established a temporary evacuation point at Cabrillo High School near Constellation Road to aid those displaced by the fire.

The evacuation orders were lifted around 4:45 p.m., and all fixed-wing aircraft and engines were released around this time. Firefighters remained on site throughout the night to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the Santa Lucia Fire is still under investigation by fire department officials.

— Madison Hirneisen

Ramp closure next week

GOLETA — The southbound on-ramp at Los Carneros Road will be closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for tree and shrub trimming.

Starting Monday, the ramp will remain closed for a three-week period on Mondays through Fridays through July 30. During this time, the Caltrans maintenance team will be removing dry brush in the area.

Motorists traveling southbound can detour at North Fairview Avenue or Glen Annie Road. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

For traffic updates, call Caltrans public affairs line at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Madison Hirneisen

Caltrans wildlife study to begin

GAVIOTA — Caltrans District 5 will initiate a wildlife study in the Gaviota Pass region of Highway 101 next month.

The study will analyze the patterns of wildlife movement and roadkill along the highway using systematic monitoring and roadkill surveys. The study’s goal is to identify potential enhancements to improve the safe passage of wildlife and locate areas where wildlife are crossing the highway successfully, according to a Caltrans news release.

The study will take place along the Gaviota Pass corridor from the Nojoqui summit to Mariposa Reina. According to Caltrans, this region has seen a higher level of roadkill, including mountain lions and black bears.

Caltrans will partner with a consultant who will gather seasonal data during the year-long study in coordination with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

— Madison Hirneisen

Bridge widening continues

BUELLTON — Caltrans will continue its work on a bridge widening project near Buellton next week with long-term lane reductions scheduled in both directions on Highway 101.

The project is taking place from south of Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road Overcrossing. Crews are working to widen the bridge and replace railing in this area.

Crews will begin installation of the new protective barrier at 7 p.m. Monday and are expected to be finished at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Then, starting Tuesday, crews will close the right lane in both directions on the highway through the end of December. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

For traffic updates, call Caltrans public affairs line at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Madison Hirneisen