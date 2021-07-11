Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Missing man located

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department reported that a 28-year-old Santa Barbara resident named Brandon Baucom has been located. He was reported missing last week.

— Madison Hirneisen

Shoplifting suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — Two Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a suspect for alleged shoplifting on State Street Friday afternoon.

The officers responded to a call from a sporting goods store on the first block of State Street around 3 p.m. Friday.

The employee who called police told the officers they believed a person had shoplifted from the store and was selling items on the internet. Just before the officers arrived at the store, the employee called again to tell police that the suspect had entered the store.

The officers then made contact with the suspect, who has been identified as Amber Manzo, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara resident. Police investigated and discovered that Ms. Manzo possessed stolen items from the store.

While searching Ms. Manzo’s car, they found a purse that had been reported stolen from a high-end designer store on the 800 block of State Street earlier Friday. In addition, stolen items from two separate downtown stores were found in her vehicle. All items were returned to the stores without damage.

Ms. Manzo was arrested and charged with four counts for shoplifting and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Madison Hirneisen

Suspicious deaths under investigation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of an elderly couple that was reported Friday evening.

Police received reports of a possible double suicide at a residence on Arbolado Road around 6 p.m. Friday. When officers responded to the call, they discovered two elderly individuals had died inside the residence.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of the couple. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say there is no current threat to community safety in connection with this incident.

— Madison Hirneisen

Suspect arrested in attempted murder and rape case

SANTA BARBARA — Police arrested a homeless suspect connected to an attempted murder and rape case on Friday.

Police investigated reports of a violent sexual assault at a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks at Montecito Street on Thursday. After investigation, police identified suspect Ricky Phillips, a 55-year-old male who is homeless in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police identified Mr. Phillips in the 1500 block of Bath Street Friday. Mr. Phillips reportedly resisted arrest and punched a police officer in the face. Police were eventually able to restrain Mr. Phillips in handcuffs.

Mr. Phillips was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for rape by force or fear of bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and resisting arrest with force.

The police department is partnering with Standing Together to End Sexual Assault to provide services to the survivor in this case.

— Madison Hirneisen

Hope Ranch Volcano starts vegetation fire

SANTA BARBARA — The Hope Ranch Volcano erupted Saturday morning, causing a small vegetation fire near Arroyo Burro Beach.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the fire with three engines around 11:30 Saturday, quelling the flames within three hours. The fire occurred about a mile west of Arroyo Burro Beach.

No structures were threatened in the fire, according to the department’s public information officer Mike Eliason.

— Madison Hirneise

Female hiker injured in fall

SANTA BARBARA — A female hiker was injured Saturday while hiking near Camino Cielo.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and paramedics responded to reports of an injured hiker around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The female hiker was around 30 years old and had injured her leg in a fall.

Paramedics stabilized and treated the patient for a moderate lower leg injury before she was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via an air support unit helicopter.

— Madison Hirneisen

Santa Lucia fire contained

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department fully contained the Santa Lucia Fire on Saturday evening one day after the fire scorched 35 acres of vegetation near Vandenberg Village.

Firefighters responded to reports of the Santa Lucia Fire on Friday afternoon. The blaze caused evacuations for residents living west of Highway 1 and south of Constellation Road. The evaluations were lifted by Friday evening and the fire was 50% contained around 4 p.m.

Firefighters stayed onsite overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday to monitor hot spots.

The fire was brought to 100% containment as of 6 p.m. Saturday evening, and firefighters expect to have full control of the fire by tonight.

— Madison Hirneisen