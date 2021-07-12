Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two injured after vehicle rollover

SISQUOC — A vehicle rolled off the road and into a drainage culvert near the intersection of Cat Canyon and Palmer Road at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a Toyota SUV, suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transferred the patients to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Missing man located

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department reported that a 28-year-old Santa Barbara resident named Brandon Baucom has been located. He was reported missing last week.

— Madison Hirneisen