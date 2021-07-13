Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Juvenile arrested in stabbing case

BUELLTON — A juvenile surrendered Monday at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall and is being held for attempted murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives connected the suspect with a stabbing that occurred Saturday night in the 100 block of Second St.

Sheriff’s deputies issued a notification warning the public about the suspect but did not find the suspect after several hours of searching.

The victim is in stable condition, and he is expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information or images of the incident or suspect is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Victim allegedly assaulted by family members

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred Saturday night allegedly involving the victim’s family members.

Officers found the victim lying in the street yelling for help in the area of Rancheria and Gutierrez Streets on Saturday. The victim had called police after escaping an assault.

Police determined the crime was a felony by the victim’s testimony and multiple visible injuries.

Prior to being transported to the hospital, the victim told officers he had been bound and assaulted at home by members of his family.

Officers responded to the victim’s house, calling backup to interview the many occupants of the residence. Police determined the involved parties lived together at the home, and the suspects had been upset at the victim’s behavior.

The suspects allegedly restrained and assaulted the victim, resulting in severe injuries.

Police arrested the following suspects, all residents of Santa Barbara: Alfredo Teliz-Jimenez, 41; Santos Teliz-Jimenez, 43; Jose Urbano Teliz, 49; Pedro Juarez, 43, and Samuray Juarez, 21.

They are charged with attempted murder, torture, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and battery with serious injury.

There is not an ongoing public safety threat in connection with the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Crews contain Gifford Fire

SANTA MARIA — A hill off of State Route 166, just within Los Padres National Forest, caught fire Sunday night. Crews from LPNF, Cal Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the vegetation fire.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 1:50 a.m. Monday, and LPNF took command of containment efforts at 3 a.m. Crews finished mopping up Monday evening.

Initial reports measured 5-10 acres aflame with a slow rate of spread, moving uphill.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw