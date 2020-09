Visitor drowns at Lake Cachuma

A group visiting the area reported one of their members missing at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Lake Cachuma, with suspicion of drowning.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department dispatched two engines, a helicopter and a water rescue unit to the area alongside local law enforcement.

After a while searching, a fire captain dove and located the victim in 20 feet of water. Emergency medical services were given, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

— Annelise Hanshaw