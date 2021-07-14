Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire in underground vault



RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

At left, Santa Barbara Police Department patrol officers check on De la Guerra Plaza Tuesday. At right, firefighters work to gain access to an underground cable vault that caught fire Tuesday morning. (COURTESY PHOTO)

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments extinguished a fire in an underground cable vault inside the Frontier Communications Building Tuesday.

Firefighters received reports of the fire at 9:45 a.m., and the building’s occupants evacuated without harm.

Firefighters trained to work in confined spaces accessed the small space and finished extinguishing the fire. The rest of the structure was unaffected.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw