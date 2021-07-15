Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Man arrested at Chumash Casino

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a San Luis Obispo man Tuesday on suspicion of numerous weapons and narcotics violations.

Sheriff deputies responded to the Chumash Casino parking garage around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an unconscious man with alleged drug paraphernalia on his lap.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 27-year-old Jacob Southard, was awake and being detained by casino security.

When deputies searched Mr. Southard’s vehicle, they reported discovering a handgun, loaded high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an illegally modified high power rifle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also reported discovering a pistol that was reported stolen in Humboldt County as well as narcotics paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Southard was booked into the main county jail Wednesday on a felony possession of narcotics and a firearm, misdemeanor possession of narcotics paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a concealed and loaded firearm, misdemeanor possession of heroin and felon in possession of ammunition.

Mr. Southard was released on $35,000 bail.

— Madison Hirneisen

Community helps police catch driver

SANTA BARBARA — Community members helped Santa Barbara police officers apprehend a reckless driver Wednesday morning.

A community member flagged down an officer near Cabrillo Boulevard and Stearns Wharf Wednesday morning to alert law enforcement about a subject who was instigating “numerous physical altercations,” according to a news release.

The officer attempted to do a traffic stop to apprehend the suspect, but the suspect fled west on Cabrillo Boulevard. The officer lost track of the vehicle, and police set up a perimeter around the Natoma Avenue neighborhood.

The suspect’s car was located several minutes later, but the suspect had abandoned it in an alley off West Mason Street.

Community members told police the suspect had escaped on foot in the neighborhood. During the investigation, police discovered the driver had struck a family riding bikes on West Cabrillo Boulevard after running a red light.

During the search for the suspect, a homeowner in the 200 block of Bath Street told police he had seen a male who matched the suspect description “prowling and loitering near the garage,” according to a news release.

Police apprehended the suspect in the 200 block of State Street and identified him as Jose Luis Hernandez, a 27-year-old Santa Barbara resident. Mr. Hernandez was arrested and charged with a felony and three misdemeanors.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Madison Hirneisen

Caltrans to start resurfacing project

SANTA BARBARA — Caltrans will begin a project today to resurface State Route 144 in both directions from Alameda Padre Serra to State Route 192.

Travelers in the area will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m Monday through Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Delays should not exceed five minutes.

The project will be completed next month, according to Caltrans. For more information and traffic updates from Caltrans, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Madison Hirneisen