Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two killed, four injured in crash

COURTESY PHOTO

Multiple people were injured and two died in a crash that occurred Thursday on Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road.

GOLETA — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 101 south of El Capitan Ranch Road.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a Ford Expedition traveling northbound lost control and crossed through the median into the southbound lanes, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Expedition collided with two vehicles, a Honda Accord and Dodge Grand Caravan, before overturning and causing a six-car pile up.

Two female passengers in the Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene, and three other passengers sustained injuries as a result of the collison. They were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

A driver of a Dodge Caravan was also injured and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Three occupants inside a Honda Accord were treated for minor injuries on the scene, according to CHP.

Extensive extrication was required to remove passengers, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All southbound lanes were closed near El Capitan Ranch Road between 8 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. Thursday as a result of the crash.

The collision is still under investigation by CHP.

— Madison Hirneisen

Felony complaint filed against property manager

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Thursday that a felony complaint has been filed against Adam Michael Pirozzi, a 40-year-old Santa Barbara resident who ran a property management company.

The suspect has been charged in a six-count felony complaint that alleges embezzlement, elder abuse and money laundering, according to a news release.

In addition, the Aggravated White Collar Crime Enhancement has been charged, claiming that the suspect’s alleged felony conduct amounts to the taking of more than half a million dollars.

The suspect allegedly operated a local management company known as AMP Core, Inc., which went by several fictitious business names including Santa Barbara Property Management and Harbor View Real Estate. Mr. Pirozzi’s business had approximately 100 clients, and a complainant alleges he embezzled nearly $700,000 in funds from those clients.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact District Attorney Investigator Kristen Shamordola at 805-560-1044.

Mr. Pirozzi is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen

Los Padres adds fire restrictions

Due to dry vegetation caused by the county’s widespread drought, Los Padres National Forest put new fire restrictions into effect Thursday that will be enforced through the end of this year.

Under the new restrictions, wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of the forest, including designated campfire use sites. However, individuals with a California Campfire Permit are allowed to use portable stores and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel within designated campfire use sites.

Those with a California Campfire Permit must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions of the camp stove, have a shovel available and attend to the stove at all times.

Smoking is also prohibited in all areas of the national forest except in an enclosed vehicle, building or designated campfire site. Fireworks are prohibited at all times.

The use of internal or external combustion engines with a spark arresting device installed and in working order can only be used on roads and trails specially designated for such use. This is a restriction that remains in effect year-round.

Recreational target shooting is also prohibited in all areas in the forest except in the two shooting ranges under a special use permit, but hunting with a valid state hunting license during open hunting season is exempt from this restriction.

Violators could be subject to fines of up to $5,000 or six months in jail. For further information, visit the Los Padres National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

— Madison Hirneisen