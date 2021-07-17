Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man injured in tractor flip

SANTA MARIA — A man was injured when a tractor carrying a load flipped Friday, leaving the driver pinned between the tractor and a pole.

The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dominion Road and Orcutt Garey Road. The injured man’s co-workers were able to stabilize the tractor before the Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived.

The injured worker was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

— Madison Hirneisen

Pedestrian struck on 101 Highway

ORCUTT — A male pedestrian suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Highway near Clark Avenue in Orcutt in the early morning hours Friday.

The pedestrian was stuck in the first lane of the highway by a Ford F-150 around 12:56 a.m. Friday. The man suffered critical injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Mike Eliason, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Madison Hirneisen