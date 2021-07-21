Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Police respond to firearm report

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers responded at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of South Voluntario Street to a report of a subject brandishing a firearm at family members.

The family called 9-1-1 to report that a family member was holding a gun to his head and brandished the firearm at others. Officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said an officer assigned to the Crisis Negotiations Response Team arrived and talked with the subject, who appeared distraught and was initially uncooperative with officers. The CNRT officer was able to quickly build rapport with the subject and convinced the individual to surrender without incident.

After the situation was deemed safe, officers found a firearm hidden in the tank portion of a toilet, Sgt. Ragsdale said in a news release. After close inspection by officers, it was determined to be a replica firearm.

Concerned for the subject’s welfare, officers contacted Santa Barbara County Crisis and Recovery Emergency Services. CARES responded to the scene to assist officers and conducted a welfare assessment of the distraught subject.

A judge authorized a firearm restraining order to prevent the subject from purchasing firearms in the near future. The name of the individual involved is being withheld for confidentiality.

— Dave Mason