Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Caltrans helps extinguish Highway 101 fire

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters quickly extinguish a vegetation fire alongside Highway 101 Wednesday.

BUELLTON — A small vegetation fire broke out at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday alongside the northbound lanes of Highway 101, three miles south of Buellton.

Santa Barbara County firefighters quickly contained the fire to less than ½ acre, and a Caltrans crew doused the flames prior to firefighters’ arrival.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Goleta woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

GOLETA — A Goleta woman was arrested on a $1 million bond Tuesday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies received a report of an alleged stabbing at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue.

They found a man with a stab wound to the back and the suspect Shivani Hernandez, 36, of Goleta inside the residence. They learned the couple are dating and were arguing when the suspect allegedly stabbed the male and prevented him from leaving.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is expected to recover.

Ms. Hernandez is facing felony charges for attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and false imprisonment.

— Annelise Hanshaw

DUI checkpoint to be held Friday

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday. The location is not disclosed but will be within Goleta city limits.

Deputies select the location by looking at a history of DUI collisions and arrests.

“We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk,” Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said in a news release.

— Annelise Hanshaw