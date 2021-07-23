Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Lompoc Police arrest man with gun

COURTESY PHOTO

Ismael Aguilera, 28, was booked in the Lompoc Police Department Jail Wednesday.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at two victims Wednesday near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and D Street.

LPD’s Special Investigation Unit located a man matching the victims’ description of the suspect in the area. The suspect had a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

Officers arrested Ismael Aguilera, 28, who was identified as the suspect in further investigation.

He is being held in the Lompoc Police Department Jail, with his probation revoked, under the following charges: assault with a firearm on a person, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and flash incarceration.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Remains expected to be those of Jack Cantin

MONTECITO — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are waiting to identify remains found in the Montecito debris path as Jack Cantin, a 17 year old who went missing during the Montecito debris flow.

A KEYT-TV report released Thursday shared that Jack’s mom, Santa Barbara resident Kim Cantin, believes her son’s remains have been found.

She said the discovery was made possible by UCSB anthropologist Dr. Danielle Kurin, who sent a “Fast Fact Forensic Report” to the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices later in the day. The report said she is 90% sure the remains are Jack.

The remains were within 1,000 yards of the Cantin family’s former home, according to KEYT-TV.

The exact location of his remains is private, as Ms. Cantin told KEYT-TV the area is “sacred ground.”

He will be buried next to his father, Dave Cantin, who also perished during the debris flow.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a full report and has left the case of Jack’s disappearance open.

— Annelise Hanshaw