Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vehicle crash leaves two injured in Cuyama

CUYAMA — A single vehicle rollover left two passengers critically injured Friday afternoon near Foothill Road and Kirschmann Road in the Cuyama Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two passengers self-extricated near the vehicle in critical condition with traumatic injuries, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the county’s fire department.

The patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital.

— Madison Hirneisen

Lane closures are scheduled on Highway 101 for the next two weeks as Caltrans continues construction work on the highway widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

Caltrans continues Hwy 101 construction

The highway will shift to one northbound lane between Bailard Avenue and Sheffield Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays and from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The highway will shift to one northbound lane between Bailard Avenue and Sheffield Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays and from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Southbound traffic will also shift down to one lane between Sheffield Drive and Bailard Avenue for the next two weeks. The scheduled lane closure will take place Sundays between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. through July 24.

In addition to these scheduled lane closures, the southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Drive and the on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will remain closed throughout July.

The southbound off-ramp on Sheffield Drive has been closed for 16 months and is expected to reopen at the end of this year, while the on-ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project and is expected to reopen in 2023.

Starting Aug. 1, crews will be working on the Santa Claus Lane Undercrossing. During the construction, Caltrans will close South Padaro Lane Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers can use the Carpinteria Ave. off-ramp and Via Real to the south or Via Real and North Padaro Lane to the north as detours.

— Madison Hirneisen

Sheriff releases name of man killed in Orcutt crash

ORCUTT — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Bureau released the name of a Lompoc man killed in a vehicle crash Monday.

Fred Perry Jr., 58, of Lompoc, was killed in a crash in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road that occurred late Monday evening, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

— Madison Hirneisen