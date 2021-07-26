Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Two hospitalized after Sunday morning collision

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene of a collision Sunday morning along Highway 101 near Cat Canyon Road.

LOS ALAMOS — A two-vehicle collision caused traffic restrictions Sunday morning along Highway 101 near Cat Canyon Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department received reports of the collision at 9 a.m. Sunday and sent two engines and a battalion chief. Paramedic helicopters were unavailable because of weather restrictions.

The two drivers required assistance from paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

The drivers, who were the only occupants of each vehicle, sustained moderate injuries. They did not require extrication, but paramedics had to assist the patients before transporting them to Marian Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw