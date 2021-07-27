Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Lompoc Police arrest 16 year old with ‘ghost gun’

Lompoc Police arrested a suspect with an undocumented gun Friday afternoon.

LOMPOC — Lompoc Police Officers arrested a 16-year-old documented gang member in possession of a loaded “ghost gun,” an undocumented gun often self-assembled.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at 1:18 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North F St.

Officers saw evidence of a shooting but did not find any victims.

During the search, they arrested the 16-year-old subject.

Officers are investigating whether the gun was used in the shooting.

Community members with information are urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Four local businesses burglarized



Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating four burglaries that occurred over the weekend at local businesses.

The first incident occurred Friday night at Old Town Coffee, located in the 5800 block of Hollister Ave. The suspect broke through a window, stole items and fled before deputies arrived.

In the early morning hours Sunday, suspects broke into South Coast Deli and Choi’s Market, in the 100 block of S Patterson Ave. The front glass doors were shattered and items taken by burglars who fled again before deputies arrived at around 3 a.m.

Pierre Lafond, located in the 500 block of San Ysidro Road in Montecito, was robbed with similar techniques at 3:45 a.m.

Deputies recorded each case and transferred them to detectives. The department is currently treating each incident individually until they can connect them with further evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office is not disclosing the exact items stolen from each business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150 or the anonymous tip line at (805)681-4171. Tips may also be submitted online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man arrested after brandishing fake gun

SOLVANG — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a replica firearm at the Santa Inés Mission Sunday.

They responded to an initial call of a subject with a gun at 4:47 p.m.

The 911 caller reported a Hispanic male with a red and black flannel shirt and grey hat turned backwards. The caller allegedly saw him walking into the garden area with what appeared to be a handgun in hand.

Deputies established a perimeter and evacuated the area. They located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

They found a replica handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Jeckson Murcia, 23, of Solvang faces a felony charge of brandishing a firearm. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail before being released without bail, pursuant to Emergency Rule 4.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the caller’s safe, quick decision-making. The reporter called 911 from a safe area and described the suspect clearly.

— Annelise Hanshaw