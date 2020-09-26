Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

No injuries were reported after a vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into a store Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

Man injured in stabbing

SANTA BARBARA — A man suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation that occurred Thursday night in the 500 block of State Street, police said.

Police responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male with multiple wounds. Several witnesses were in front of a local bar when the altercation occurred, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He is expected to survive, Mr. Wagner said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives were in the process Friday of identifying outstanding suspects.

— Mitchell White

Murder victim identified

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has identified the murder victim recovered by Sheriff’s detectives on Monday as Joseph Martin Govey, of Santa Maria.

Mr. Govey was 53 at the time of his death in December 2018. His family had not heard from him since late 2018 and reported him as a missing person with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 23, 2019, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

This week, two people were arrested and charged in the murder.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, is accused of using a firearm to murder Mr. Govey on or around Dec. 2 and 3, 2018. Donald Anderson, 37, has been charged with being an accessory to the murder, according to the criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Ms. Machleit and Mr. Anderson were arrested Tuesday. A Sheriff’s dive team located Mr. Govey’s remains in the lake at a golf course in Nipomo on Monday, authorities said.

The suspects and the victim knew each other and the incident was not considered a random act, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Ms. Machleit and Mr. Anderson were arrested last month on narcotics and firearms charges. They were booked into jail on two felony charges, though were released without bail due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets bail at $0 for all misdemeanor and some felony offenses.

— Mitchell White

Assistance sought locating at-risk girl

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating an at-risk missing 16-year-old girl.

Alana Pentland was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Cota Street. She was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and a backpack, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

She is 5-foot-3, 100 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the downtown area, coffee shops and the beach, Mr. Wagner said.

If found, please call 911.

— Mitchell White