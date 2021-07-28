Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Caltrans to repair State Route 166

SANTA MARIA — Caltrans will begin emergency repairs along westbound State Route 166, just west of Bull Canyon Road, Sunday.

The westbound route will close at 7 p.m. Sunday night and will reopen at 2 p.m. Aug. 6. The eastbound lane will be used for one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers during this time.

Caltrans expects delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message signs will inform motorists of the construction.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor of this $330,000 project. The estimated date of completion is mid-August.

Caltrans would like to remind motorists to move over and slow down through construction zones.

More information is available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or by calling (805) 568-0858.

— Annelise Hanshaw

No foul play suspected in couple’s deaths

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department updated a suspicious death investigation last week, stating detectives do not believe foul play was involved in the deaths of Bernd, 82, and Miyako Storch, 87.

Officers initially responded to the investigation July 9 at a residence on Arbolado Road. Two decedents were discovered with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vegetation fire near Goleta Beach

GOLETA — Firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire Tuesday evening at a homeless encampment off the bike path near State Route 217 and Sandspit Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department quickly contained the fire, keeping the damage to a quarter of an acre.

— Annelise Hanshaw