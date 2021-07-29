Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Hope Ranch volcanic vent ignites brush



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a fire near Hope Ranch Beach Wednesday afternoon. At right, the geological phenomenon popularly called the “Hope Ranch Volcano” released steam, igniting a small patch of brush.

SANTA BARBARA — The geological phenomenon known as the “Hope Ranch Volcano” released steam Wednesday afternoon, igniting a bit of hillside brush.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

The “volcano” is a solfatara, which is a volcanic steam vent that releases gases, steam and sometimes mud. It last sparked a small fire on July 10.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Woman arrested with three counts of burglary

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brittney Smith, 24, of Carson for three counts of burglary (felony), conspiracy (felony) and possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor) related to a burglary call in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No further information is available, as investigations are ongoing.

— Annelise Hanshaw

IV man arrested for suspected domestic violence

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of domestic violence and arrested a suspect in Isla Vista on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6700 block of Sueno in Isla Vista Wednesday afternoon to conduct a welfare check after reports of possible domestic violence. The suspect, 36-year-old Jered Harvin, eventually surrendered to police after refusing to come out and talk with police.

Mr. Harvin was arrested and will be booked into the Main Jail once charges have been determined, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

One victim was transported to an area hospital. The individual’s condition was unknown as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

— Madison Hirneisen