Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Deputies arrest domestic violence suspect after stand-off

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Isla Vista man after a brief stand-off at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were attempting to check the welfare of a possible domestic violence victim in the 6700 block of Sueno Road.

They determined the suspect, Jered Harwin, 36, was with the victim inside the residence. Deputies recalled a previous encounter with Mr. Harwin, who is known to possess firearms.

Mr. Harwin allegedly refused to exit the residence, so law enforcement called for assistance from the Sheriff’s K9 and the Special Enforcement Team.

The suspect surrendered and was booked in jail with charges of domestic violence, assault with force possibly causing great bodily injury, battery with serious injury, preventing or dissuading a witness and false imprisonment, all felonies.

Mr. Harwin did not receive bail, at the request of sheriff’s deputies.

The victim suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover.

— Annelise Hanshaw

SBPD saves scam victim $50,000

SANTA BARBARA — The U.S. Secret Service worked alongside the Santa Barbara Police Department to save a 90-year-old victim who had wired $50,000 to scammers.

The victim called officers, saying he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Social Security Office.

The scammers convinced the victim he owed money to the agency and needed to pay it back by gift cards and a wire transfer. They harassed the victim, even threatening him with arrest warrants.

The fraudulent callers posed as SBPD officers with an arrest warrant for the victim.

The victim paid scammers $6,000 in gift cards and wired $50,000 to a bank in Thailand.

Detectives found the suspect’s information and final location of the wire transfer. Law enforcement stopped the transfer and returned the money to the victim.

SBPD gave the following advice: Never provide personal information like bank account numbers or addresses via phone call to unknown agencies. Law enforcement does not call to request payment.

Scammers are intentionally seeking elderly community members, so loved ones should discuss these scams with their elders.

The case is under investigation by SBPD detectives and the U.S. Secret Service.

For more information about these types of scams, go to identitytheft.gov.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Officers rescue overdose subject twice in 24 hours

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police officers saved a subject twice within 24 hours who overdosed in the restroom of a convenience store located in the 300 block of West Montecito Street.

The first incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday when a community member called 911 to report an unconscious subject. The dispatcher gave emergency medical dispatch instructions to the reporter while officers responded to the convenience store.

Officers Saul Amezquita and Brandon Prelesnik administered Narcan, a life-saving medication, to the subject who then began breathing. Paramedics transported the subject to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officers found opioid narcotic paraphernalia in the restroom.

Police received an identical call around 1 a.m. Monday, where the same subject required aid for another overdose in the convenience store restroom.

The dispatcher provided EMD instructions to the 911 caller Monday as well.

Officers Salma Marquez and Scott McBeth arrived and immediately administered Narcan. The subject was not breathing and slightly blue.

Officer McBeth began rescue breathing until paramedics’ arrival.

The subject began to breathe and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Annelise Hanshaw