Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Gunshots reported in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Multiple community members reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone with a firearm Friday afternoon in the area of Anacapa and East Cota streets.

Around 2 p.m., community members called the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center about the incident.

Officers flooded the area in response to the call. Santa Barbara police detectives responded to investigate further.

Police have received no reports of anyone being injured from this incident, and the initial cause of the shooting is unknown, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer.

The case is under investigation. The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Davis at 805-897-2355.

— Dave Mason

More details released on alleged knife incident

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department released more details on Friday about a man who allegedly brandished a knife on State Street earlier in the week.

Police arrested Robert Tobarro, a 58-year-old transient, on Wednesday after the man allegedly threatened a family walking on State Street.

According to the police report, Mr. Tobarro allegedly started making verbal threats and following a family as they walked on State Street toward the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Mr. Tobarro allegedly made threats toward a young boy in the family, and when the father began to intervene, the suspect allegedly pulled out a fixed blade knife from his pocket.

Witnesses alleged that Mr. Tobarro continued to threaten the family while bystanders called 9-1-1 to report the incident. According to a police report, the suspect became verbally aggressive and appeared intoxicated.

Police arrested Mr. Tobarro after the investigation was completed. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for criminal threats (a felony), child endangerment (a felony) and brandishing a weapon (a misdemeanor). He is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

No victims were harmed during the encounter.

— Madison Hirneisen