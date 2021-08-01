Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Car fire burns vegetation in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department put out a vegetation fire in Los Alamos Saturday that was started by a car fire.

A car fire started on Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Saturday, igniting about half an acre of vegetation off the side of the highway. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and were able to extinguish the fire without injuries or structure damage, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the fire department.

— Madison Hirneisen

Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision

SANTA MARIA — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night during a traffic collision in Santa Maria.

A motorcyclist travelling southbound on Broadway in Santa Maria failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of McCoy Lane and Broadway. The motorcyclist then broadsided a car that was turning onto McCoy Lane, causing the car to flip, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene and the driver was uninjured. The motorcyclist was an adult male and the driver was a juvenile female, according to a police report.

— Madison Hirneisen

Six cited for expired/revoked licenses at checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — Six drivers were cited at a Santa Maria Police Department checkpoint on Friday night for driving with an expired/revoked license.

The checkpoint was held at the 1300 block of South Broadway. No drivers were arrested for DUI at the checkpoint, and 166 cars were screened. Friday’s checkpoint was cut short due to the fatal crash on Broadway.

Checkpoint locations are determined based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, according to a SMPD news release. The department is planning to conduct multiple checkpoints in the coming months.

— Madison Hirneisen

Caltrans to begin emergency repairs to State Route 166

SANTA MARIA — Caltrans will begin emergency repairs along westbound State Route 166, just west of Bull Canyon Road, tonight.

The westbound route will close at 7 night and will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday. The eastbound lane will be used for one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers during this time.

Caltrans expects delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message signs will inform motorists of the construction.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor of this $330,000 project. The estimated date of completion is mid-August.

Caltrans would like to remind motorists to move over and slow down through construction zones.

More information is available at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or by calling (805) 568-0858.

— Annelise Hanshaw